Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 102,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTIS stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,957. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

