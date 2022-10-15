Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,703 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.16.

Schlumberger stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. 11,511,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,515,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

