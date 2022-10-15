Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,386 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Intuit Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,855. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.31 and a 200 day moving average of $422.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.



