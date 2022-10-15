Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1,777.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,456 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

