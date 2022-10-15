Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $88.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

