Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of PCFBY stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

