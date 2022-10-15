Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $52.98. Approximately 21,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 328,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

