Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $52.98. Approximately 21,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 328,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

