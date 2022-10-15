Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $147.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $29,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

