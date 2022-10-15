Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Up 276.9% in September

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the September 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 753,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.06.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.29). Equities research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

