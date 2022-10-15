Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 58.7% in September

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Shares of PZG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. 24,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,961. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.