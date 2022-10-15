Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.75.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU traded down C$1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$19.11 and a one year high of C$40.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.48.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

