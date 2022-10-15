Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.59

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and traded as low as $127.23. Park National shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 31,463 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

