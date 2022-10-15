Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 221,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 96.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

