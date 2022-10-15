Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.24. 746,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

