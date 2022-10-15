Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.3 %

PM stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.