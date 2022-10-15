Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.