Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $327.78.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
