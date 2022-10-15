Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

Shares of DXCM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.