Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,039 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 759,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,548 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

