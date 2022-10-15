Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 309 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.41 and its 200 day moving average is $278.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

