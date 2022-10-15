Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 94.4% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 12,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

