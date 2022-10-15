Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 3.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

