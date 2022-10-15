Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. 1,790,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,744. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

