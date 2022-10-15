Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.95. 1,276,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,294. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $645.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.50.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

