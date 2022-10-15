Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFBX remained flat at $15.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Peoples Financial has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

