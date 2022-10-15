Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.5 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

