Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.78.

Shares of PM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,536,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

