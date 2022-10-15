Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,200 shares, a growth of 261.7% from the September 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.2 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS PIFYF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,833. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

