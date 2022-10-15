Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 153481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Pineapple Power Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Pineapple Power Company Profile

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

