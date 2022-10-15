Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Chubb Stock Down 2.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

