Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $254.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.