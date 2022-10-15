Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

