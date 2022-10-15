Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $457,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

