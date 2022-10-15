Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

