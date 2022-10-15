Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.23 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

