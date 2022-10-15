Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,835 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yum China Price Performance
Shares of YUMC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
