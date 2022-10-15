Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 160,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 181,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

