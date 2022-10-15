Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pintec Technology Trading Down 17.2 %

Pintec Technology stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

