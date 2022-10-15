Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Pintec Technology Trading Down 17.2 %
Pintec Technology stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10.
