Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

