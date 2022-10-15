Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
