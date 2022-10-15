PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $111,943.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 722,009,551 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 721,929,616.19175 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.28809751 USD and is up 58.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $104,531.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

