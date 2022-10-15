Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Cowen cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. Playtika has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

