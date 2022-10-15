Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. 67,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,064 shares of company stock worth $1,797,838 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $1,504,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

