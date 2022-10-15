Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $229.11 million and $6.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

