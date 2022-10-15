PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 397,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

PolyPid Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 180,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,520. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. PolyPid has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

