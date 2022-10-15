Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PDS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 85.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

