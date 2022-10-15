Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

