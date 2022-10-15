Premia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $294,043.00 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $294,043.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

