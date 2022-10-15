Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $61.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.58.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.