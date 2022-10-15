Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,867. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

