Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 10,456,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,166. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

