Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average of $233.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

